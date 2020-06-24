The inaugural virtual Iowa State Animal Cy-ience Academy, hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa State University Animal Science Department, will take place on Wednesday, July 1.
High school students from across the country can log on and learn about a variety of animals, topics and participate in a virtual cooking school from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can choose from more than 14 workshops and learn from some of the top scientists and veterinarians in the country.
The event will open with a keynote and welcome from Dan Thomson, newly named chair of the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University. It will conclude with a virtual cooking competition between members of the animal science faculty, cooking foods produced by animals.
Participants will receive a list of ingredients prior to the event so they can cook at home while watching the live demonstrations.
Registration is required by Sunday, June 28, and is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/ag.
For more information, contact ampowell@iastate.edu or 515-294-3441.