With all the coffee shops and specialty coffee stores in the U.S., you’d think we would rank at the top globally for coffee drinking — but, no. A new survey finds that we’re 25th in the world in per capita consumption of coffee. Nonetheless, Americans consume 3.3 billion pounds of coffee a year — or 517 million cups a day.

For coffee-drinking Americans there’s plenty of good news, because drinking between one and four cups daily of the black, filtered brew confers substantial health benefits. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it reduces the risk of death from coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease, offers some protection from Parkinson’s, promotes healthy blood glucose levels, protects your liver, reduces the risk of colon cancer and may protect against Alzheimer’s.

