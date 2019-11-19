GALENA TERRITORY, Ill. — Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa has earned the gold award in the Regional Hotel Category for the Best Golf Resort in the Midwest in the prestigious Stella Awards from North Star Meeting Group.
Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa features four golf courses, including one of the top 100 golf courses in the country, The General.
“We are ecstatic to receive such a prestigious award, as the Stella Awards reinforces the level of excellence that Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa delivers to all resort and golf guests each day,” Colin Sanderson, director of sales and marketing at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa, said in a press release.
“The incredibly talented resort team aims to create the best experiences possible for our guests, and we couldn’t be more honored with the recognition we’ve received from our industry peers, meeting and event planners, golf enthusiasts and the surrounding communities.”
The Stella Awards honor excellence in the meetings industry. The program distinguishes suppliers from around the globe that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals.
Winners include the very best hotels, convention centers, conference centers, convention and visitor bureaus, destination marketing organizations, destination management companies, airlines and cruise lines.