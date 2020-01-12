In Furman v. Georgia, decided in 1972, the Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty unconstitutionally violated the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against “cruel and unusual punishment,” because it was applied in “arbitrary and capricious ways.”
The court noted that because most states did not have sentencing guidelines for murder trials, juries had unlimited discretion to decide who was to be executed and who was to be incarcerated. Overwhelmingly, juries sentenced blacks and other minorities to death, while whites went to jail.
This, the court noted, also violated the 14th Amendment, which stated that “due process of law” must be applied equally.
To remedy this, the states began instituting sentencing guidelines, while also instructing juries on what factors to consider when deciding between incarceration and death — and race, creed and color weren’t among them. Thus, four years later, in Gregg v. Georgia, the Supreme Court reinstituted the death penalty.
Sure enough, after that the first person sentenced to death for murder was white. Gary Gilmore died this week (Jan. 17) in 1977 by firing squad in Utah for killing a gas station attendant and motel manager in July 1976.
At his trial his lawyers pleaded the insanity defense, but although he had a history of drugs, drinking and violence, it was denied. By then Gilmore was resigned to his fate, and the jury unanimously recommended the death penalty. Given the choice of being hung or shot, Gilmore chose being shot, knowing it was a quicker way to die.
The execution was set for Nov. 15, 1976, but the American Civil Liberties engineered several stays of execution, which surprised and angered Gilmore.
“This is my life, and this is my death,” he said. “It’s been sanctioned by the courts that I die, and I accept that.” The day after the first stay of execution, Gilmore unsuccessfully attempted suicide, and would attempt it again one month later.
The ACLU’s last appeal for a stay of execution occurred just hours before his execution, but it was overturned. In the prison’s death house, Gilmore was strapped to a chair, and five local police officers, concealed behind a curtain, aimed their rifles through five small holes. When asked if he had any last words, Gilmore replied, “Let’s do it.”
Because he was the first to die after the death penalty’s reinstatement, Gilmore attracted lots of media attention. The author Norman Mailer wrote a bestselling book, The Executioner’s Song, based on his life.
And finally — believe it or not — according to Dan Wieden, head of the ad agency, Wieden & Kennedy, which represented the Nike Sportswear Co., Gilmore’s last words, “Let’s do it,” were the inspiration for the Nike slogan, “Just Do It.”