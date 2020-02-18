As the front man of the multiplatinum-selling alternative rock band Puddle of Mudd, Wes Scantlin is no stranger to having all eyes on him.
After forming in 1991, he and the group went on to sell more than seven million albums and net a string of No. 1 hits, including “Blurry,” “She Hates Me” and “Famous.”
The band’s 2001 debut, “Come Clean,” would propel Puddle of Mudd to the No. 5 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, leading the band to a full-scale European and North American tour with the likes of Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots and Staind.
But success can take its toll.
Throughout the course of releasing three additional albums from 2003 to 2009, arrests and legal troubles seemed to plague Scantlin. Allegations of drug possession, driving under the influence, drunken disorderly conduct and on-stage meltdowns — one resulting in Scantlin’s bandmates walking off stage because he was too intoxicated to continue — seemed to overshadow Puddle of Mudd’s musical efforts.
But today, Scantlin has seemingly faced his demons and is working to put the past behind him. After reportedly entering a rehabilitation facility in 2018, he has embraced sobriety.
Puddle of Mudd’s first studio album of new material in a decade since 2009’s “Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love & Hate,” was released in September 2019, marks the longest gap between two studio albums in the band’s career.
It also is its first release of new material since 2011’s “re:(disc)overed,” a compilation album of covers.
“Welcome to Galvania” is comprised of 11 tracks. The album’s first single, “Uh Oh,” charted at No. 9 on the Billboard Rock charts, putting Puddle of Mudd in the prime position of a major comeback.
“You know, it’s a really great feeling and is a little long overdue,” Scantlin said in a phone interview, sounding focused, revived and motivated. “It feels really, really good. There have been a lot of setbacks here and there. But we’ve been writing and writing. And the fans are ready to hear some new stuff.”
For those fans, Scantlin said the ultimate goal of the album was to create something to which they could relate, touching heavily upon topics of love and faith.
The latter is one that Scantlin has relied on throughout his recovery.
“This is a really cutthroat business, and it wasn’t bad the whole time, but there were a lot of challenges,” Scantlin said of the past decade. “Going to jail and rehab can be a blessing in disguise. I thank the judge every day for putting his foot down and saying, ‘No way, man. We’re not going to let you die like the other guys. You need to get better.’ I’m glad I made it out, and I’m glad I put God in my life. Above all, if you put God in first place and keep your head up, you’ll thrive. You’ll do better.”
The album’s title also is balanced on a renewed sense of optimism.
“‘Galvania’ refers to a kind of measure in the songs that my dad came up with,” Scantlin said. “It’s that feeling of really, really good goosebumps, when the hair on your arms and neck stand up — a galvanic reaction. It’s how he measured the music. My dad had a lot of that with the tracks on this album. He liked it a lot.”
As for what the future holds, Scantlin said Puddle of Mudd members are eager to get back to their fans. Its most recent tour will find them making a Dubuque stop on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar.
“It’s great, man,” he said. “We’re all super psyched and happy and curious as well. We’re especially grateful to the fans who have supported us and stuck with us. And we’re really looking forward to getting out to see them on the road. We just want to have a great time, rock out and have fun. Onward and upward.”