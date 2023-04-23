I’ve always been a numbers guy. In elementary school, if anyone made fun of my disproportionately large head, I would withhold answers to math homework. Yes, I was an egghead in more ways than one.
Of course, I love to think about the intersection of words and numbers. The other day I heard someone say “to the 10th degree.” As a number and word nerd, I knew this was wrong. In fact, to the 10th degree is a large amount. However, the correct term is “to the nth degree.”
To the nth degree means “as much as possible.” In math terms, to the nth degree means the highest power of the variable in a polynomial — think something “squared,” which would be a number with a little “2” in the top corner. To the nth degree is an algebraic term for the largest number possible in the top corner, signified by the letter “n.”
As it turns out, math and English get nerdy in a hurry.
But we’re not done yet.
Did you know that “zero” gets treated like a plural number? I’m guessing a team of powdered-wigged grammarians flipped a coin to decide this at some point in the days of yore. When you discuss one potato, you use the singular form of potato. When you discuss two potatoes, you use the plural form. What about “zero?” You have zero potatoes. Yep, when it comes to English grammar, zero is plural.
Speaking of plural number terms, what about math and maths? We all know that the full term is mathematics, but which is the correct shortened word term? That depends on where you live.
In the U.S., we shorten mathematics to math. The reason we do this is that mathematics is what we call a “mass” noun. A mass noun, as you might recall, is an uncountable or abstract notion. Think about words like sunshine, information and psychology. Since mathematics is a mass noun, we attribute a singular verb to it: The mathematics class was easy.
While we tend to use the term math in the U.S. and Canada, our English-speaking compadres in the U.K., Ireland and Australia (among others) use maths. Their argument is that mathematics is plural, as it ends with an -s. Because of this, they argue that the shortened form of mathematics should be maths. They are entitled to their incorrect opinion.
