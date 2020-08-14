Seth Rogen stars in a dual role in his latest comedy, “An American Pickle.”
Herschel Greenbaum accidentally is preserved in a vat of pickles for 100 years before awakening in modern day New York City. He attempts to start up a pickle business after meeting his last family descendant, Ben. Ben is a struggling app developer who takes Herschel in.
Rogen stars as the Greenbaums, Sarah Snook and Jorma Taccone. It’s directed by Brandon Trost in his directorial debut.
“An American Pickle” boasts a zany and self-aware premise that fuels two fantastic Rogen performances.
Rogen relishes in his dual roles. His hilarious accent and outdated morals as Herschel bring about some of the best laughs of the film. Ben finds ways to help, and occasionally hinder, Herschel’s transition into modern society. Their dynamic is far and away the best aspect of the film, and it provides a lot of great humor along the way.
As Herschel starts his business and enjoys the success that Ben craves, there’s a funny feud between them. Each tries to one up the other.
There’s a scene where Ben convinces Herschel to join Twitter to voice his unhinged thoughts. With Herschel being extremely religious and overtly racist, Ben attempts to “cancel” him through the social media backlash. It’s the jokes like these that hit the hardest, and there’s quite a few like it. There’s many clever social media-related jokes that speak to the modern generation.
The technical trickery of having Rogen play two characters in the same frame comes off seamless. I never noticed any shortcuts or lazy shooting tactics to mask the feat. Trost handled this aspect extremely well.
Where the film does slog a bit is in the second half. As the plot takes a more dramatic turn, it loses its bite. The dramatic developments find themselves at odds with the zany tone, and each suffer slightly because of it. It doesn’t derail the film, but it does make it feel tonally imbalanced.
Despite that inconsistency, there’s enough clever laughs and entertainment value for me to recommend it. The absurdist elements of the plot add to its charm as well.
Rogen continues to demonstrate why he’s one of the best comedic actors out there. His penchant for in-your-face humor is on display as always, times two. He deserves much credit for pulling both performances off so convincingly.
I give “An American Pickle” 4 stars out of 5. “An American Pickle” is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 29 minutes. It’s now streaming on HBO Max.