Trying to convince others to follow your lead this year will waste time. Size up your situation and configure a plan that you can embrace alone. Opportunities will come from unexpected sources and tempt you to make a move or change that will redirect your life and improve your lifestyle. Trust in yourself and your ability to take responsibility for your happiness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention, and make decisions conducive to getting ahead using your insight, skills and determination. Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll discover how much power you generate.

