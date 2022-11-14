If your birthday is today: Personal growth is the priority this year. A change of scenery will stimulate your mind and help you evaluate how you live, work and play. Say yes to managing your money and health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Find out all you can and keep moving forward. Pay attention to others and seek out valuable people. Take care of your responsibilities first to avoid complaints or disruptions at home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Building a solid base will help protect you from any liabilities. Focus on what's meaningful, and you'll find purpose. Speak the truth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) An open, receptive attitude will help you explore the possibilities and make any adjustments necessary to ensure success. Trust your instincts and don't be afraid of change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Redesign your plans to how you feel about what's happening around you. Don't settle for something you don't want.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't let anger consume you. Separate yourself from all the drama. Learn something new to help you improve your finances.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't use power plays to get your way. Getting things done on time and to your liking will attract interest.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Improve your life and relationships. Get your priorities straight and move forward with confidence. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Concentrate on what matters and use your skills to get things done. Offer suggestions to others, but don't take on liabilities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Check out the possibilities and use your power of invention and you'll dazzle everyone with your insight and resourcefulness. Financial gains are within reach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take the path of least resistance. Don't get entwined in someone else's dilemma. Don't make unnecessary changes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Open a conversation, then sort through any concerns before you move forward. Now is the time to push for positive change.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) If you don't like something, change it. It's up to you to take care of your responsibilities, needs and happiness. Learn from what you encounter, and confusion and uncertainty will lift.
