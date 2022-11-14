If your birthday is today: Personal growth is the priority this year. A change of scenery will stimulate your mind and help you evaluate how you live, work and play. Say yes to managing your money and health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Find out all you can and keep moving forward. Pay attention to others and seek out valuable people. Take care of your responsibilities first to avoid complaints or disruptions at home.

