If your birthday is today: Facts and truth matter. Trust your intelligence, memory and ability to get to the bottom of anything questionable. Take the initiative and discover unique ways to improve your everyday life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Trust in yourself. Don't follow anyone or give others control over what happens to you. Overreacting will lead to problems. Distance yourself from temptation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Put your responsibilities behind you before you head out to do something more enjoyable. Your time will be more fun if you have a clear conscience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Making comparisons can help you visualize what makes you happy. End to what is no longer working for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Map out a plan that encourages you to apply your skills and experience to achieve your goals. Arguing won't solve problems.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Revise your plans to fit any changes. Staying on top of situations will help alleviate stress. Be innovative, and learn as you go.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Overspending and underestimating will wreak havoc on your life. A tight schedule will help keep you on the straight and narrow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Talk things through to make sure you are on the same page as the people around you. You'll accomplish your objective.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You have the answers you need to get on with your life. Move forward knowing that you are doing what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep trying until you feel comfortable with the results. Share your thoughts with people in situations similar to yours.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look for answers, take control and learn about how to achieve a fulfilling, happy life. Be responsible for your decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Set your sights on your goal and make changes necessary to get what you want. An assertive attitude will help you push your way past those holding you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take charge, and don't rely on others to do things for you. Focus on the details that will get you to your destination; your long-term plan will lead to victory.
