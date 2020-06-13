MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will host a pair of summer learning opportunities, according to a press release.
The professional theater’s Summer Education Program will have offerings online and on-site for ages 3 through adult, ranging from modern dance to puppetry, script writing, private lessons, improv, hip hop, monologue study and discussions with actors working in Broadway productions.
The theater also is planning to host two projects on-site when it opens in August. A two-week performance workshop where students 7-12 will rehearse and perform “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” will take place the first two weeks of August, with performances on Saturday, Aug. 15. It also will stage an All Area Teen Production, “Bye, Bye Birdie.”
To register or for more information, call 815-244-2035 or visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Illinois Arts Council also has awarded Timber Lake Playhouse a grant to create a paid apprentice program for area teens interested in pursuing careers in the theater arts. The theater is accepting applications for the apprenticeship program through Monday, June 22.
Timber Lake Playhouse, operating in its 59th season, hires performers, directors and designers from around the country each year. The apprentice program is designed to immerse pre-college teens from Northwest Illinois in all aspects of professional theater production. Rather than volunteering time, the grant provides an hourly pay rate comparable to other summer work.
Interested youth should send a letter of application with an
artistic statement and a letter of recommendation from someone
familiar with their work to