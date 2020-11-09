Kate Winslet has been open about her struggle with urinary incontinence: “When you’ve had a few children, you know, it’s just what happens. It’s amazing, two sneezes I’m fine, three, it’s game over.”
A lot of folks — including men — struggle with leaks. And according to a study in the Journal of Urology, the problem is increasing, possibly from more folks contending with obesity and diabetes. In 2002, around 49% of women and 11% of men dealt with urinary incontinence at some point in their life. By 2008, more than 53% of women were affected and 15% of men.
• UI and pregnancy. A new study in the Journal of Women’s Health sets out the ways incontinence affects pregnant and postpartum women: 20% have persistent UI — about half at month three of pregnancy and about half six months after giving birth.
• UI in men. Prostate health and treatments are often a trigger for men’s bladder problems.
• UI in older women. Over age 60, approximately 23% deal with incontinence.
Unfortunately, docs don’t give men and women instructions for Kegels, which are powerfully effective exercises that can counter UI. Here are the basics:
• Find the muscles you use to stop urinating. Squeeze them — and just them — for three seconds; relax for three seconds. Your goal over time is to be able to squeeze for 10 seconds.
• Repeat 10 to 15 times per session, three times a day, every day.
• Don’t do Kegels while you urinate, that can hurt your bladder.