If your birthday is today: Ease into the changes you make this year. Keep an open mind. Handle matters yourself to avoid misinformation. Patience and discipline will help you get your plan complete.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Question anyone who appears to be giving you inaccurate information. Find out firsthand whether an idea you have is feasible. Someone from your past may help you.

