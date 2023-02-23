If your birthday is today: Ease into the changes you make this year. Keep an open mind. Handle matters yourself to avoid misinformation. Patience and discipline will help you get your plan complete.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Question anyone who appears to be giving you inaccurate information. Find out firsthand whether an idea you have is feasible. Someone from your past may help you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take on responsibilities. Do your best to show off your skills, insight and experience. Your actions will impact the quality of help you receive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do what makes you happy, learn a skill that helps you head in a new direction. Do everything with passion and dedication.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll meet with opposition, but don't let that stand in your way. Make your plans clear with or without help. Socializing with serious people will give you better insight into what's possible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take whatever path makes you happy. Don't overdo it. Create a lifestyle that will encourage you to reach out to helpful people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Mix things up a bit, and you'll enjoy your day. Get involved in something new to you. Focus on love, romance or personal improvements.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Adjust whatever isn't working for you. A sound long-term strategy will give you confidence to follow whatever path you choose.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stop taking it easy and get to work. Don't wait for someone to push you into something that benefits them more than you. Assess your personal and financial situations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't limit what you can do. An exciting partnership will develop if you discuss positive action and reform.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Express yourself, but don't raise your voice. Keep situations mellow. A positive attitude will help you succeed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick to what you do best, and align yourself with people you can count on. Take a path that offers many opportunities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Get back to what you enjoy doing. Focus on projects, people and places that energize you. An adjustment at home will make your life easier. Romance is favored.
