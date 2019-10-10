ELIZABETH AND GALENA, Ill. — Twenty Dirty Hands has a few more hands to go around this year.
The annual self-guided pottery tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The work of 22 potters — equivalent to 44 hands — will be represented.
Now in its 19th year, the tour will offer pottery patrons an opportunity to travel to seven gallery locations in Elizabeth and Galena. Several will be open to tour, providing an added educational component to examine the technical side of the media.
Potters also will be on hand to speak with visitors about their creation process, as well as their artistic philosophies.
Here is a look at the locations you can check out:
1. Eshelman Pottery, 238 N. Main St., Elizabeth.
Owned by Paul Eshelman, the studio will have work from Mia Ishiguro, of Schaumburg; as well as Lee Ann Breitbach and Courtney Diedrich.
2. Richard T. Hess Pottery Studio, 519 Fourth St., Galena.
Hess will display his original pottery work during the tour.
3. Pinder Pottery & Gallery, 236 N. Main St., Galena.
Joe Pinder and Lisa York will have their potted creations on hand.
4. O’Shaughnessy Studio, 202 S. West St., Galena.
See the work of studio owner Stephanie O’Shaughnessy, as well as Doug Reynolds, of Doug Reynolds Pottery in Dubuque; and Jennifer Mally, of Adamah Clay Studios in Dodgeville, Wis.
5. Galena (Ill.) Clay Works, 704 Dewey Ave., Galena.
Owner Kent Henderson’s work will be on display, as well as the creations of Monte Young, of Monte Young Pottery in Jasper, Ind.
6. Pine Hollow Pottery, 4700 N. Council Hill Road, Galena.
An assortment of potters’ work can be seen, including owner Larry Priske; Ron Hahlen; Gary Carstens and Tabatha Link, both of Mississippi Mud Studios in Dubuque; and Liz and Rich Robertson, both of Cricket Hill Pottery in Asbury, Iowa.
The Robertsons are celebrating 50 years in both pottery and marriage this year, creating their Asbury studio, kilns and home in 1970.
7. Fortuna Pottery, 7213
W. Buckhill Road, Galena.
Owner Delores Fortuna’s work will be displayed alongside Yuki Nyhan, of Yuki Nyhan Pottery in Chicago and Port Washington, Wis.; Roberta Polfus, of Roberta Polfus Ceramics in Oak Park; and Amy Higgason, of Pigeon Road Pottery in Lake Tomahawk, Wis.