Two of the oldest known Sumerian written works “Kesh Temple Hymn” and the “Instructions of Shuruppak” date to around 2,500 B.C. I haven’t been writing about how to roll back your RealAge through smart nutrition for that long, but sometimes it feels like it!
Nonetheless, I’m always glad to see backup for my life’s work with new, high-quality research by scientists interested in long and healthy living. The latest is a review from USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, published in Cell. It looked at hundreds of studies on nutrition, diseases and longevity in laboratory animals and humans. They included high-fat and low-carbohydrate ketogenic diets, vegetarian and vegan diets, the Mediterranean diet and calorie-
restricted diets.
The researchers discovered that the best diet for an extended healthspan and lifespan includes moderate to high carbohydrate intake from non-refined sources, low but sufficient protein mostly from plant-based sources (lots of legumes), and enough plant-based fats to provide about 30% of energy needs. Ideally, your day’s meals happen in an 11-12 hour window, and every three to four months, you go through a five-day cycle of a fasting or quasi-fasting diet. That helps reduce insulin resistance, blood pressure and other risk factors for chronic diseases. Sound familiar?
One caution: Once you’re over 65, to avoid frailty, you should increase your protein consumption and make sure to eat a lot of complex, unrefined carbs. For help: Check out “What to Eat When” and the “What to Eat When Cookbook” to launch your live-better-younger-and-longer campaign.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.