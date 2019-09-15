“Country Music,” 7 p.m. on PBS
Master documentarian Ken Burns turns his lens on an American musical art form that was born of love and loss in this new eight-part, 16-hour limited series that explores the history of country music. Tonight’s premiere, “The Rub (Beginnings — 1933),” examines the birth of country music, which found early stars in such pioneers as the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers.
“Chesapeake Shores,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
While working together on Caitlyn and Carrie’s (Abbie and Kayden Magnuson) school play, Trace (Jesse Metcalfe) unexpectedly meets a new man in Abby’s (Meghan Ory) life, but the encounter gives Trace the notion that it’s time for him to move on as well in the new “Breaking Hearts and Playing Parts.”
Movie: “Undercover Cheerleader,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Autumn, a 16-year-old transfer student, goes undercover as a high school cheerleader to get material on the squad’s culture of cruelty for her school newspaper. She soon fears she might have taken on too much, however, as someone begins attacking the cheerleaders.
“The $100,000 Pyramid,” 8 p.m. on ABC
First up, comic and talk-show host Rosie O’Donnell and her teammate compete against three-time Emmy nominee Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”) and her partner. Next up, Anna Camp from the “Pitch Perfect” movie comedies vies with another “SNL” veteran, Chris Parnell, as team captains for a second round.
“Mystery 101,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
In a new mystery called, “Words Can Kill,” celebrated mystery novelist Graham Winslow (guest stars Robin Thomas) — who also happens to be Professor Amy Winslow’s (Jill Wagner) father — is scheduled to appear at a crime-writing festival at Amy’s college, although he is less enthusiastic about the event upon learning a longtime literary nemesis (guest star Milo Shandel) will be attending.
Movie: “Saban’s Power Rangers,” 8 p.m. on SyFy
Five teenagers, who give no outward sign of being extraordinary, are thrust into a head-spinning destiny when they discover the world is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat that only they can prevent.
“The Comedy Central Roast. 9 p.m. on Comedy Network, MTV, Paramount, TVLand
Emmy winner Alec Baldwin certainly knows how to make fun of powerful people, but how good is he at taking it? Audiences might get an answer to that as he appears as the guest of honor in the latest edition of this long-running series of comically barbed “tributes.”