Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), au grain potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches and beet bread.
Tuesday, Jan. 3: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), au grain potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches and beet bread.
Wednesday, Jan. 4: Polish sausage and sauerkraut, German potato salad, peas, pears and German chocolate cake.
Thursday, Jan. 5: Breaded pollock with tartar sauce, baby bakers, Harvard beets, pears and Oreo dessert.
Friday, Jan. 6: Cheesy potato soup, egg salad sandwich, Mandarin oranges and cookie.
Monday, Jan. 9: Chicken Alfredo, bread stick, Capri vegetables, pineapple and chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches and caramel apple cake.
Wednesday, Jan 11: Ham balls, scalloped potatoes, carrots and lime Jell-O with pears.
Thursday, Jan. 12: Pancakes, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, hash brown patty and cherry bar.
Friday, Jan. 13: Chili with crackers, cornbread, pears and banana bars.
Monday, Jan. 16: Pulled pork, baked beans, pistachio salad and apple crisp.
Tuesday, Jan. 17: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, peaches and cherry chip cake.
Wednesday, Jan. 18: Open-face turkey with mashed potatoes, green beans, cherry fruit salad and brownies.
Thursday, Jan. 19: Meatloaf, cheesy hash brown casserole, corn, Mandarin oranges and lemon cake.
Friday, Jan. 20: Barbecue chicken, mushroom rice, imperial vegetables, apricots and bread pudding.
Monday, Jan. 23: Lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, baked apples and turnovers.
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Taco casserole, corn bread, fruit cocktail and Butterfinger dessert.
Wednesday, Jan. 25: Baked cod with lemon, butter and tartar sauce, baked potato, coleslaw and lemon bars.
Thursday, Jan. 26: Hamburgers and fixings, onion rings, spinach salad, peaches and chocolate supreme cake.
Friday, Jan. 27: Wisconsin cheese soup, grilled cheese, banana and Snicker apple salad.
Monday, Jan. 30: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and cheesecake.
Tuesday, Jan. 31: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, applesauce and carrot cake.
