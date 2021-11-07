Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
4. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday
6. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
7. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
9. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking
10. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
11. Better Off Dead, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press
12. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
13. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt
14. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
15. The Book of Magic, Alice Hoffman, Simon & Schuster
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
2. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
3. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
4. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster
5. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
6. Going There, Katie Couric, Little, Brown
7. Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, Adam Schiff, Random House
8. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
9. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
11. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
12. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
13. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, Ron Howard, Clint Howard, Morrow
14. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
15. Hip-Hop (And Other Things), Shea Serrano, Arturo Torres (Illus.), Twelve
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
7. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
8. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
10. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
11. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
12. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
13. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
14. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
15. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
4. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
7. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
10. Eleanor, David Michaelis, Simon & Schuster
11. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, Simon & Schuster
12. The Best American Essays 2021, Kathryn Schulz, Robert Atwan (Eds.), Mariner Books
13. Come As You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life, Emily Nagoski, Ph.D., Simon & Schuster
14. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive, Lucy Adlington, Harper
15. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Crown
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
4. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
8. God Emperor of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
2. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
5. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
7. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
8. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Garlic and the Vampire, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
10. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
11. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper
13. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents
14. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
3. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
8. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
9. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. Little Thieves, Margaret Owen, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. Squad, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
12. Within These Wicked Walls, Lauren Blackwood, Wednesday Books
13. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
3. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
7. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
9. Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
10. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
11. What Do You Say, Little Blue Truck?, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
13. Return of the Underwear Dragon, Scott Rothman, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Random House Studio
14. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
15. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
Children’s Series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales, Nathan Hale, Amulet
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix Books for Young Readers, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix