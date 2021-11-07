Hardcover Fiction

1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

3. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press

4. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

5. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday

6. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG

7. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton

8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

9. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking

10. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG

11. Better Off Dead, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press

12. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

13. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt

14. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books

15. The Book of Magic, Alice Hoffman, Simon & Schuster

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown

2. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown

3. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

4. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, Simon & Schuster

5. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books

6. Going There, Katie Couric, Little, Brown

7. Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could, Adam Schiff, Random House

8. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

9. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

11. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton

12. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper

13. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, Ron Howard, Clint Howard, Morrow

14. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

15. Hip-Hop (And Other Things), Shea Serrano, Arturo Torres (Illus.), Twelve

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press

5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

6. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

7. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

8. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage

9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin

10. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial

11. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

12. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey

13. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing

14. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

15. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

4. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press

5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

6. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay

7. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac

8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen

9. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor

10. Eleanor, David Michaelis, Simon & Schuster

11. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, Simon & Schuster

12. The Best American Essays 2021, Kathryn Schulz, Robert Atwan (Eds.), Mariner Books

13. Come As You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life, Emily Nagoski, Ph.D., Simon & Schuster

14. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive, Lucy Adlington, Harper

15. On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Crown

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

3. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra

4. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

5. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

7. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor

8. God Emperor of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

10. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown

Early and Middle Grade Readers

1. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion

2. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic

3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick

4. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

5. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers

6. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

7. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends

8. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

9. Garlic and the Vampire, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books

10. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books

11. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

12. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper

13. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents

14. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

15. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers

Young Adult

1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

3. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

5. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

6. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

7. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

8. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books

9. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

10. Little Thieves, Margaret Owen, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

11. Squad, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Lisa Sterle (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

12. Within These Wicked Walls, Lauren Blackwood, Wednesday Books

13. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

Children’s Illustrated

1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books

3. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

4. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

6. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon

7. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

9. Construction Site: Road Crew, Coming Through!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books

10. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press

11. What Do You Say, Little Blue Truck?, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books

12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

13. Return of the Underwear Dragon, Scott Rothman, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Random House Studio

14. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

15. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

Children’s Series

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

2. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

7. Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales, Nathan Hale, Amulet

8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix Books for Young Readers, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Graphix

Recommended for you