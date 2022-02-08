With February comes Valentine’s Day, and many will think about love that comes from the heart.
While we all enjoy thinking about that side of the heart, it’s important to know that your pets can suffer from diseases and disorders of the heart.
It’s important for pet owners to recognize the symptoms of heart disease in their pets. The most common include shortness of breath, coughing, exercise intolerance and fainting.
The symptoms can be very subtle, and by the time a problem is noted, it often means that heart disease is more advanced and might be more difficult to manage.
Cats are particularly notorious for having very slight or no symptoms of heart disease. Among dogs, certain breeds such as Boxers and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are particularly prone to developing heart disease.
Screening for heart disease can be difficult. Your veterinarian can hear a heart murmur or other abnormality when listening to your pet’s heart during an exam. If heart disease is suspected, a chest radiograph often is the first diagnostic recommended. On these X-rays, we can evaluate the size and shape of the heart, as well as looking for signs of abnormal fluid buildup.
Checking blood pressure and bloodwork (especially kidney values and electrolytes) also can be beneficial. In some cases, especially in cats, an echocardiograph might be recommended. This is an evaluation of the heart by ultrasound which can tell us not only structural issues but also about how the heart is functioning.
There are several types of heart disease that are common in pets. While some will be born with heart defects that might be apparent at birth or become more obvious as they grow, most heart disease happens later in life.
Fortunately, our pets don’t suffer from atherosclerosis, the buildup of cholesterol in the arteries that is the most common cause of heart attacks and strokes in people. That being said, congestive heart failure is seen in dogs, cats and humans. The most common cause of CHF in our pets is heart valve insufficiency or “leaky” valves.
The job of the valves in the heart is to prevent blood from flowing in the wrong direction. Normally, there should be a crisp “lub dub” sound as those valves clamp closed while the heart contracts, sending blood to the lungs and other organs in the body. If something like a “lub whoosh” is heard, this can mean the blood is sneaking by a valve and going the wrong direction.
In time, this can lead to decreasing efficiency and an increased burden on the heart muscle as it works to try to get the blood going where it needs to go. This can lead to congestive heart failure.
One of the most common causes of leaky valves starts in the mouth.
Dental disease has been linked to heart disease. It starts with the bacteria in the mouth. When your pet has severe dental disease, the blood stream is constantly showered with bacteria from that diseased mouth.
That bacteria can colonize on the edges of the valves of your pet’s heart, eventually making it so the edges of those valves are lumpy and leaky.
By keeping your pet’s smile pretty and healthy, you are keeping it heart healthy.
Another form of heart disease that we see in dogs is called Dilated Cardiomyopathy or DCM. It’s characterized by a thinning of the heart muscles, which leads to the heart getting larger and less efficient when it comes to pumping blood. This is most commonly a disease of larger breed dogs.
There also is a link with the development of DCM in dogs that are fed certain grain-free diets. Consult with your veterinarian on which diets are best for heart health.
Interestingly in cats, we don’t see DCM. Cats more commonly have a condition that is almost the opposite of DCM called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy or HCM. Here, the muscles of the heart thicken. They can get so thick that the chambers in the heart narrow and cannot hold or pump as much blood. This also can lead to heart failure.
In cats, we also frequently see another complication of heart disease — blood clots. The first indication that your cat has heart disease might be the result of this. Part of the clot breaks away and lodges at the end aorta in your cat’s back, causing a sudden and very painful loss of blood flow to its back legs. This is called a saddle thrombus and is one of the most devastating medical emergencies that can affect cats. Chances for recovery from this terrible condition are incredibly slim, even with intensive care and prompt treatment.
There are things you can do to help protect your pet’s heart health:
- Annual wellness exams where your veterinarian can listen to its heart and can detect an abnormality before clinical symptoms show up.
- Feed food that meets the nutritional needs of your pets.
- Keep your pet’s teeth clean and healthy.
- Consider regular screening for at-risk breeds.
- Consider an echocardiogram and consultation with a veterinary cardiologist if your pet has heart disease of any kind.
- Stay up-to-date with heartworm prevention.
Your pets love you with all of their heart. Protect theirs.