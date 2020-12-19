GALENA, Ill. -- An ecumenical outdoor worship service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road, to honor the Winter Solstice and the season of Advent.
A Meskwaki elder will offer prayer, song and a traditional fire. The service will be facilitated by lay leader Eric Anglada.
Those attending will meet 150 yards from the parking lot and are asked to bring chairs. Signs will be present.
An offering to support the Meskwaki Food Sovereignty Initiative and the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will be taken.
RSVP is not required but appreciated by contacting CatholicWorkerSchool@gmail.com or 608-568-3630.