News in your town

Capturing Dubuque on canvas: Bluff Strokes Paint Out grows in its 4th year

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Should you eat your veggies raw or cooked?

Ask Amy: Backyard 'Battle of the Sexes' carries some risk

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

Mediacom grants award more than $27,000 to arts and culture organizations

Today in History

This type of diet might help you avoid heart attacks, study says

Audio reviews