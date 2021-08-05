Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $10 in advance, $13 at the door for adults; $7 in advance, $10 at the door for students. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Ohnward Fine Arts Center. Tickets also are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy, 918 W. Platt St. and Maquoketa State Bank, 203 N. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa; Anderson Pharmacy, 61 W. Gillet St., Preston, Iowa; and Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy, 115 State St.
Synopsis
A story of sisterly love and acceptance, “Frozen Jr.” expands on the 2018 Broadway hit. Princess Anna, Princess Elsa and their magical Arendelle home are brought to life on stage by young performers. When faced with danger, the pair discover their true potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Magic, adventure and humor are all here, as Anna and her friends Olaf the Snowman, Kristof and Sven set off to save Arendelle from Elsa’s eternal winter. Can Anna’s love for her sister bring summer, and Elsa, back to the kingdom?
Tidbits
The production is directed by Ohnward’s executive director Richard Hall, with musical direction by Linda Polk and choreography by Mandi Kuster, Ella Lemke and Tessa McCutcheon. Jenna Junge is the musical accompanist.
Fifty area youths are in the cast.
All of the memorable songs from the 2013 hit Disney film are in the production, along with additional songs written for the 2018 Broadway musical.
“Frozen Jr.” and it’s predecessors are loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 tale, “The Snow Queen.”
It’s not the first time Disney has adapted Andersen’s timeless fairy tales for film and stage. Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “The Emperor’s New Groove” both are based on Andersen stories originally published in 1837.
The husband-wife songwriting team of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez won an Oscar for best original song for Frozen’s “Let It Go.”