Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 in advance for adults, $25 at the door; $13 in advance for students, $15 at the door. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815, or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com. Tickets also are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Hartig Drug in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Tidbits
Mollie B is a multi-instrumentalist, award-winning vocalist and host of the “Mollie B Polka Party,” television show, which airs in 55 million homes on RFD-TV.
Beginning her career at a young age with the Jim Busta Band, Mollie has performed on more than 40 recordings.
In 2017, Wisconsin Public Television released the documentary, “POLKA!” Mollie served as the host of the 90-minute documentary about celebrating life with polka music in Wisconsin.
In 2018, Mollie B & SqueezeBox appeared as “Mollie B & Her Band” in a scene of the Warner Brothers movie, “The Mule,” directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.
Mollie has won Favorite Female Vocalist awards from the United States Polka Association and the International Polka Association. She also has won awards from the Polka America Corporation for her polka recordings with Ted Lange.
Additionally, Mollie won the 2013 Polka Promoter of the Year award from the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Iowa Polka Hall of Fame in 2015.
In 2018, she became the youngest inductee into the International Polka Association Hall of Fame.