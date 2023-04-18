If your birthday is today: Patience will be necessary if you want to get things done this year. Angst will take control if you can't settle into a routine that helps you focus on your goal. Mind over matter.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Determine how to improve your living conditions. Figure out where your money will have the most significant impact. Reconnecting with an old friend will be inspirational.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Act quickly and decisively today. Change is favored if you are willing to make a commitment. Defer to an expert regarding health and money matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Align yourself with people who understand you. Don't let negativity get you down or hold you back. Let your actions speak for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) If something isn't going your way, try a different path. Keep matters simple, make your words count and stay within your budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let make alterations that don't suit you. A little hands-on help will encourage others to see things your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Move forward. Don't put yourself in harm's way. The adjustments you make will send a message to anyone giving you a difficult time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll have to cover a lot of ground today. Get moving. Preparation will help. If you love someone, share your intentions and feelings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't share secrets or make changes for the wrong reason. You'll devise a foolproof plan. Refuse to let a domestic oversight end up costing you too much. Take on only what's feasible.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You are heading in the right direction but are not focused on the result. Go back and rethink your motives. Attend a social event.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Consider changes at home that will make your life easier. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take nothing for granted, but be ready to take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way. There are investments and positions available that can help on your way to the top.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep an open mind, but don't believe everything you hear. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Do what feels right to you.
