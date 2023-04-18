If your birthday is today: Patience will be necessary if you want to get things done this year. Angst will take control if you can't settle into a routine that helps you focus on your goal. Mind over matter.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Determine how to improve your living conditions. Figure out where your money will have the most significant impact. Reconnecting with an old friend will be inspirational.

