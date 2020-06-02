When I was growing up, the quintessential job for an adolescent boy was delivering newspapers. In Dubuque, that meant the Des Moines Register in the morning or the Telegraph Herald in the afternoon.
For many families, the task was an heirloom, passed from one brother to the next. That’s the way it was with our family.
I took over route 34 when my friend, Randy Baumhover, started high school at Dubuque Hempstead. Before him, his older brother, Ron, had the route. When I entered high school, the responsibilities of getting the papers delivered fell to my brother, Jim. And when his time was up, it was brother Tom taking over.
When Tom retired from delivering newspapers, route 34 was no longer a Thiltgen family enterprise. There was a fourth brother, but Dan was seven years younger than Tom, and so the route was passed to another family.
Perks of a fire station
One of the perks of route 34 was getting my bundle of papers at Fire Station No. 6, at the corner of Rhomberg Avenue and Marshall Street. For a young boy, firefighters were the coolest guys around. I passed by that firehouse several times per day. If it happened the door was open, I had to stop and check it out. And because of my paper route, I got to hang out inside the firehouse every weekday afternoon.
When the firefighters were out of the building, we had the place to ourselves, able to inspect. The first couple of times, we didn’t do a lot of exploring. We were afraid they would return and that we’d be busted. Eventually, we got over that.
The coolest part was the gold-plated pole running from the sleeping area on the second floor to a spot next to where the firetruck sat. All of us put our hands on that pole, but even though we talked about doing it many times, none of us slid down. I was worried I’d lose my grip, come crashing down, split my head wide open and get grounded.
Through wind and rain
Some might think the worst thing about being a paperboy was the weather extremes, but for me, that was never an issue. I was used to walking up and down the street every school day, from kindergarten at Marshall Elementary School until graduation from Holy Trinity Catholic School. Walking was about the only form of transportation available to get to school.
Our family, like many at that time, had one car, and ours was used to get Dad back and forth from John Deere every day. A car pool? To cover the five blocks to school? Not even a consideration when we had two good legs. So walk it was, four times per day, to school in the morning, home for lunch, back to school for afternoon classes and back home at the end of the day.
We were like the postal service: Nothing stopped us from our appointed rounds. If it was cold, you bundled up. If it was raining you wore a raincoat. If it was hot, then short sleeves and no jacket it was.
The one thing I disliked was getting out of bed Sunday mornings. I would lie in bed Saturday night dreading the moment the alarm would go off. Making matters worse was having a manual clock that wound. All night long, I would hear, “tick, tick, tick,” and it drove me crazy. It was my “Telltale Heart,” but instead of the heart beating loudly under the floorboards in the Edgar Allen Poe classic, it was my alarm clock ticking loudly all night long.
I even tried burying it in a chest of drawers with all kinds of clothes wrapped around it, but to no avail.
Reaping the rewards
The best part of having a paper route was paying my bill Saturday morning. Toward the end of the week, each carrier would get a bill stuck inside an envelope, attached to one of the bundles of newspapers. This would tell what you owed for every paper you delivered that week. To get the money to pay it, I’d go out and collect every Thursday and Friday nights and sometimes Saturday mornings.
I didn’t like collecting, but it did have one big thing going for it: If I happened to be grounded, it got me out of the house, allowing me to meet my friends for at least an hour or two.
When Saturday mornings rolled around, you would take the amount you owed the TH for that week’s papers and head downtown to pay your bill. Once that was done, the real adventure began.
I’ve never been much of a bowler, but many of my friends were, and most of them bowled in a Saturday morning league at Fischer Lanes. We’d leave the TH, head east down Ninth Street, cut through the parking ramp, walk in the front door of the Fischer Building, push the up button and take the elevator to the fifth floor to catch a few frames.
Then, it was off to Penney’s to look through its record department, searching for the hottest 45, then maybe stop in the catalog department to say hello to my aunt Arlene. After that, is was off to the basement at Stampfer’s to check out their vinyl selections. The day ended with a short walk to Kresge’s for another search of their record department was followed by a trip to the snack bar, where we got a hot dog and a bottle of Pepsi for 40 cents.
With our stomachs full and a new 45 or two, we headed home. On a nice day, we would walk back to the Point. If it was raining or cold, we’d hop on a city bus and get dropped off half a block from home.
With apologies to Mary Hopkin, those were the days my friend.
Stay safe, everyone.