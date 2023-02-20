If your birthday is today: Plan and prepare before you share your intentions. Organization and a willingness to see matters through to the end will be key. Put differences aside when dealing with loved ones.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Figure out what something costs before you go any further. Play it safe and make wise financial moves. Make stability your focus.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) The less you tell others about your plans, the easier it will be to get things done on time. Impulsive behavior will be your downfall.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll get caught up in someone else's problem if you are too accommodating. Back away from anyone sending mixed messages. Do your best to increase your income.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be reluctant to participate in something that you don't have full confidence in. Concentrate on your skills and execute your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put a strategy in place that leads to positive change. Reach out to someone you enjoy working alongside. Be wary of joint ventures.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be open to trying something new. Speak freely about the changes you want to make. Keep your life simple and tailored to suit your needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Network, share your thoughts and focus on people who have something to contribute. A partnership or job opportunity will develop.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll come up with a great idea that requires you to be open with someone who can make or break your dream.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) If you do what comes naturally, you'll discover a unique way to market what you have to offer. Share your intentions with those you reside with to ensure smooth sailing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Trust is earned. Listen, ask questions and decide what's valid. A disagreement will be challenging if someone isn't honest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Refuse to let someone talk you into something you don't need. Take time to rejuvenate. Avoid risky behavior.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) By concentrating on what makes you happy, you will increase your chance to advance personally, professionally or financially. Pick up the pace and stop worrying.
