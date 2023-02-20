If your birthday is today: Plan and prepare before you share your intentions. Organization and a willingness to see matters through to the end will be key. Put differences aside when dealing with loved ones.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Figure out what something costs before you go any further. Play it safe and make wise financial moves. Make stability your focus.

