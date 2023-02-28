If your birthday is today: Take pride in what you do for others. Step outside your comfort zone. Hands-on help will result in a successful transition to what you want to do next. Ask questions and avoid drama.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't share secrets or gossip. Apply your skills to something that makes you feel good. Don't fold under pressure or let someone take advantage of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) The more beguiling you are, the more interest you'll receive. A chance to up your game or meet someone who can help you get ahead is in the stars. Set up meetings and attend reunions.
Recommended for you
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't make promises until you understand what you will have to deliver. Letting someone intimidate you will weaken your position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Think matters through, precisely execute your actions so things get done right the first time. Reconnect with someone you miss.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Someone will try to charm you into doing something unwise. When in doubt, ask an expert in order to avoid a mistake or loss.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Get together with someone you enjoy working with. You'll find it easy to pick up where you left off and drum up interest for something you want to pursue. Lead the way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do not depend on others to do things the way you like. Take care of what's important before anyone can interfere. Work alone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Explore what life can offer and discover something that excites you. Follow your heart. Find the path that brings you joy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Passing along embellished information will put you in a precarious position. Handle your finances carefully and find ways to save money.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Someone colorful and charming will take advantage of you if you are too trusting. Do your homework and verify facts before you say yes to something.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Have fun with your peers. By mixing business with pleasure, you'll win over someone beneficial. Keep your money safe.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Spend time at home. Get your house in order. Once you feel comfortable with your surroundings, everything will fall into place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.