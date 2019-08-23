08232019-cur-loganmize

Logan Mize will perform at the Mississippi Moon Bar Saturday, Nov. 16.

Event: Logan Mize

Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 (changed from Sept. 7).

Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.

Cost: Tickets start at $15, available at www.moonbarrocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or 563-690-4800. Patrons must be 21 or older.

Online: www.loganmize.com

  • Mize has released several albums since 2009: “Logan Mize,” “Nobody in Nashville,” “Pawn Shop Guitar,” “Come Back Road” and “Acoustic Sessions.”
  • “Nobody in Nashville” reached No. 49 on the U.S. Country Chart.
  • “Come Back Road” debuted in the top 20 Billboard Country Albums and reached No. 2 on the iTunes Country Chart.
  • The song, “Ain’t Always Pretty” from “Come Back Road,” had more the 30 million streams on Spotify in 2018.
  • He has opened for Lady Antebellum, LeAnn Rimes, Eric Church and The Band Perry.
  • He performed earlier this year in Platteville, Wis., at Derby Days.

