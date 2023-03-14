If your birthday is today: Slow down, enjoy what life offers and avoid wasting your energy on trivial matters. Trust your intuition and promote your creative ideas. Protect your home, family and reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't let your emotions dictate how well you do today. Approach discussions and problems with optimism and a smile on your face.

