If your birthday is today: Slow down, enjoy what life offers and avoid wasting your energy on trivial matters. Trust your intuition and promote your creative ideas. Protect your home, family and reputation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't let your emotions dictate how well you do today. Approach discussions and problems with optimism and a smile on your face.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stick to the truth, question anything that sounds untrue and verify information. Not all opportunities will be long-term.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Avoid joint ventures, lending or borrowing, or paying for someone else's mistake. You are better off working alone at present.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't get angry. What you do, not what you say, will impact others. Getting along will be key.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Consider every detail and don't be afraid to do things your way. Pay attention to your gut; you'll know what to do to get what you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Mix business with pleasure. Your ability to connect with people and show them a good time will pay off and encourage you to challenge anyone who tries to stand in your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stand up for yourself and do whatever it takes to make a positive difference. Arguing will not help you excel, but solutions will. Aim to please.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Talks will reveal someone's true colors. Take a backseat, be an observer and gather information that helps you find the most beneficial path.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make money your priority. Abide by the rules and regulations and call in favors. You can both save more and earn more.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Home is your haven and where you'll get the most accomplished. Redecorate, declutter or plan something special for a loved one. Know when to say no.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Rethink your objective, and you'll gain insight into ways to gain momentum. Not everyone will agree with you, but the people who do will help you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Be careful what you reveal. Focus on making opportunities that will help you get ahead financially. An energetic approach to life will keep you healthy, wealthy and wise.
