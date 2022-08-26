Seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky’s exercise routine includes 10 pool workouts over five days and three weight room sessions a week — with Sundays off.

You can bet she gets in a lot more than the minimum recommended amount of moderate physical activity (150-300 minutes weekly) or vigorous physical activity (75-150 minutes weekly). It’s essential for a world-class athlete. For the rest of us, however, there’s good news about the benefits of faithfully sticking with those minimum recommendations — or increasing them a bit.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.