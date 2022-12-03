It is easy to see the world as endless cycles. Alfred Lord Tennyson said this: “Let the great world spin forever down the ringing grooves of change.” The sun rises, the sun sets, then rises again.

We say it in casual conversation, “Same old, same old.” “What goes around comes around.” There are more conversation filler than thoughtful statements, but sometimes what we say casually shines a light on what is deep inside.

Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.

