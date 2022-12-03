It is easy to see the world as endless cycles. Alfred Lord Tennyson said this: “Let the great world spin forever down the ringing grooves of change.” The sun rises, the sun sets, then rises again.
We say it in casual conversation, “Same old, same old.” “What goes around comes around.” There are more conversation filler than thoughtful statements, but sometimes what we say casually shines a light on what is deep inside.
Nothing seems new, nothing seems to change. “Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.”
This can be a hopeless position to take. The person struggling with melancholy can think, “Nothing will ever be better. Nothing will ever change.” We can fall into that trap of seeing the endless cycles as the deepest reality.
Perhaps that is why we look so diligently for meaning, for something that will make a difference.
At graduation, we tell our young people to make a change or to change the world. These are lofty goals and a mountainous task for a world that doesn’t seem to have change built into its fabric.
If only something broke the cycle, offered us something entirely new, something unseen and unimagined by mere mortals trapped in the spin cycle. If only something would get us off the hamster wheel. There could be hope if ever something was truly new.
For Christians, much of the church is in Advent, the season of preparation for Christmas. It comes every year at this time and can seem part of the spin cycle. We are frantically trying to figure out what to buy, where to travel, making sure the choir has the right music. We do the same things every year.
That is ironic, because Christmas is that very new thing we seek. Somewhere around two millennia ago, something unprecedented happened, something that changed everything. It gets us off the treadmill and into a new time in place.
In our Orthodox tradition, we mark the Nativity with readings and hymns as befit the event, as do many of our Christian brothers and sisters. What is striking is that the hymnology belies any thought that we are commemorating some event from the past. The tense of the language is the present.
“Christ is born, glorify Him. Christ is come from heaven, go and meet Him.” The grammatical tense is the present. The event is now. In a world of nothing new, something entirely new has happened and is happening. The cycle has been broken.
If we appropriate this immediacy, we have our path out of the cycles. Christ came to be among us, and in His eternal now, He offers us something completely different. The world is different, nothing will ever be the same.
Let us celebrate and move into the new world.
Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.
