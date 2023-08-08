According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, retail sales of “sports nutrition supplements” totaled $5.67 billion in 2016, and since then have increased by almost 37%.

Unfortunately, you need to be very selective when choosing sports supplement products promising improved health and performance if you do not want to waste money and miss a chance to live younger longer. The Food and Drug Administration says they can be laced with counterfeit (and sometimes addictively enhanced) prescription drugs, controlled substances, and illegal ingredients.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

