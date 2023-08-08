According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, retail sales of “sports nutrition supplements” totaled $5.67 billion in 2016, and since then have increased by almost 37%.
Unfortunately, you need to be very selective when choosing sports supplement products promising improved health and performance if you do not want to waste money and miss a chance to live younger longer. The Food and Drug Administration says they can be laced with counterfeit (and sometimes addictively enhanced) prescription drugs, controlled substances, and illegal ingredients.
A study in JAMA Network Open confirms that. Researchers analyzed products that said they contained R vomitoria, methylliberine, halostachine, octopamine, and turkesterone. They found that:
• 23 of 57 products didn’t contain a detectable amount of the labeled ingredient.
• If the product did contain a listed ingredient, the actual quantity ranged from 0.02% to 334% of the labeled quantity. Only 11% contained a quantity of the ingredient within 10% of the labeled quantity.
• Seven of 57 products were found to contain at least one FDA-prohibited ingredient. One contained four different prohibited ingredients.
Overall, five FDA-prohibited ingredients were found, including an unapproved drug available in Russia (omberacetam), three drugs banned in Europe (octodrine, oxilofrine, and deterenol), and one drug that’s never been approved anywhere (1,4-dimethylamylamine).
If you want to enhance your athleticism and well-being, a 100% safe and effective way is using the scientifically validated info available at LongevityPlaybook.com, including info on supplements that provide greater benefit than risk, like phosphocreatine (involved in muscle contraction) and 14 others. Ask your doctor if they make sense for you.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.