If your birthday is today: Declutter your life to open some doors. Adjust to the changing times by showing versatility. Your dedication will inspire others to value what you have to offer. Explore the possibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Go over details and documents to ensure you don't miss something important. Prepare to make moves that will free you from situations standing in the way of progress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look at what's happening around you, and you'll see that you have important decisions to make. Choose what you like to do most.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't drift from one thing to another. Consistency will help you get things done on time. Don't put your health or money at risk.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Share information and develop a closer relationship with someone you can relate to. You'll feel a sense of security and belonging.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Tweak an idea you have. Connections will help expand your vision. Don't underestimate someone eager to outdo you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) The pressure you put on others will help you get what you want. A generous nature will lead to success beyond your expectations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Choose to sparkle and enlighten others. Do what pleases you. Don't feel the need to make a move because of someone's actions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You can make some money if you sell some of the stuff you no longer use. Get your house in order, and you'll feel better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll have sound ideas when it comes to money, domestic changes, and responsibilities. A suggestion will intrigue you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Learn from the past, but don't get stuck there. Use what you discover to help you move forward. Common sense is necessary when it comes to domestic improvements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Get involved in creative projects or use curiosity and imagination to develop a plan that motivates you and those who cross your path. A dialogue at a gathering will drum up enthusiasm.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Be receptive, not gullible. Listen, ask questions and come up with a plan. Don't reveal your plans until everything is in place. Personal gain is within reach.