What's it worth on eBay? Cool shades, Cruise-style

Classic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses with the gold frame, have been made by Bausch and Lomb since 1936.
The design was made famous in the 1986 action drama “Top Gun” with Tom Cruise.
We offered this pair that sold recently on eBay for $58.34.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit me at 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.