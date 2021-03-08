If your birthday is today: Build solid relationships with like-minded people this year. Don't waste energy on people and pastimes that weigh you down instead of building you up. Make peace, love and romance priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Look for an outlet that dissipates pent-up energy. Blow off steam in a healthy way, and pursue your goals. Don't let others lead you astray. Update your look.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Have your questions and answers ready. Take a leadership position and use intelligence, patience and understanding to map out the best way to get things done on time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Know what you are up against before you take action. An encounter with someone who doesn't share your views will test your patience and knowledge. Do your best to keep the peace.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get the facts, prepare your defense and don't believe everything you hear. It's important to reserve judgment but, at the same time, you must not be gullible. Focus on educational pursuits.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll attract informative people. Share your vision, and the input you receive will spark your imagination. A partnership will be tempting, but make sure your expenses are shared. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Indecisiveness will weigh heavily on your mind. Distance yourself from unpredictable individuals. Put your time and energy into something you believe in or an activity that will bring you closer to someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's up to you to bring about positive change. If you wait for someone else to make the first move, you won't accomplish what you set out to do. Look for alternative solutions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Think before you act. If you let your emotions lead the way, you'll end up on the defensive. Physical fitness, personal growth and educational pursuits will help you gain confidence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be open to suggestions, but don't lose sight of your plan. An innovative approach to how you deal with friends and relatives will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be observant; question anything that appears odd or unlikely. Use your intelligence to ferret out what's real and what isn't. Don't make a decision based on what someone else does.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put more thought into what you want to do next. A professional move, investment or lifestyle change will tempt you. Follow your heart, and pay attention to those who bring out the best in you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put more time and thought into something that interests you. Educational pursuits will encourage you to use your skills in a satisfying way.
