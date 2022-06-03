In 1992, the Dubuque Arts Council sought to create a summer concert series that would bring tri-state residents out for an evening of live music, expose them to the beauty of a local landmark and help broaden its mission of education and outreach in the community.
What started on a shoestring budget and a handful of performances has since grown to include an array of local, regional and national entertainment spanning 13 Sunday evening performances that take place from June through August.
Since its inception, it has hosted 181 concerts and more than 200 musical acts.
“It was something that took off and just evolved each year,” said Dave Grabel, president of the Dubuque Arts Council.
Music in the Gardens will mark its 30th anniversary this year, kicking off the season on Sunday, June 5, with Johnny Rogers performing a tribute to Buddy Holly, and concluding on Sunday, Aug. 28, with Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductee Endless Summer.
A collaborative effort between the Dubuque Arts Council and the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, the arts council will host six concerts, including popular draws Hunter Fuerste and His American Vintage Orchestra, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Kids from Wisconsin.
The arboretum’s seven-concert lineup will include local favorites Walking Molly and Tapestry, as well as funk, soul and jazz outfit 10 of Soul.
Other highlights between the two entities will include tribute acts; music from 1960s, 1970s and 1980s hitmakers; and nearly everything in between.
“This year is probably the biggest lineup we’ve ever had,” Grabel said. “It’s all first-class entertainment.”
This year, Dubuque Arts Council and Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens budgeted $23,550 for the concert series. Much of that is supported through sponsorships and donations, keeping the concerts free to patrons.
“I don’t think many people realize what that takes,” Grabel said. “Where other venues might need to charge, it’s a major draw that we’ve been able to keep it free to attend. We see anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 people with groups like Hunter Fuerste, the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Kids from Wisconsin. It makes it very possible for people with families to come out. Kids can play, while Mom and Dad enjoy a glass of wine. People can explore the grounds.”
Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens Director Jenna Hirtz credited the concert series with creating awareness for the amenity.
“I think it has been an awesome thing for us to be a part of,” she said. “It definitely has introduced people to the arboretum who have come from outside the community and didn’t know it was here and people from inside the community who maybe hadn’t checked it out. It brings everyone out and connects the community in a big way.”
Grabel said events like Music in the Gardens also add value to the community, adding that many make a day of the event, packing a picnic, bringing a lawn chair or blanket, and singing and dancing surrounded by the lush foliage.
Food and ice cream also are available for purchase through vendors including Hy-Vee and the Lion’s Club.
“A big part of the Dubuque Arts Council’s mission is giving back and building the arts in the community, whether that’s through the schools or through events like this,” he said. “We are firm believers in keeping it free, keeping it accessible and keeping it family oriented.”
