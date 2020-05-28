MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse has announced the postponement or cancellation of all performances and events through the end of July, due to continued concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the theater company is working with concert promoters and licensing agents to reschedule dates and develop plans for a new schedule.
Timber Lake Playhouse’s new schedule will begin with the opening of “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Thursday, Aug. 6. The season will continue with “What a Wonderful World” on Thursday, Aug. 20, and “The Buddy Holly Story” on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The theater also will host a Summer Kick-Off Party and Concert on Saturday, July 25, with BeerFest and the Eagles’ Tribute Band, Heartache Tonight, on Saturday, Sept. 26.
“Annie,” “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Legally Blonde” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’” will not be performed this summer.
For more information, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the box office at 815-244-2035 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.