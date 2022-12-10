If your birthday is today: A quick pace will keep you out of trouble. Stay focused on what you can achieve. Keep track of your progress and measure success by your achievements. Avoid risky behavior.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Practice caution around clamorous people. Talk is cheap. Don't get left to do the work alone. Protect your assets and your sanity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Channel your energy into self-improvement, personal growth, and mental and physical challenges. Question your motives.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Putting in a few extra work hours will pay off. Focus on challenging yourself with a fitness goal that will make you feel your best.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Set aside time to have fun. Join forces with people who make you laugh. Avoid discussions with people looking for an argument.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Review every detail before you decide to do something that can cause emotional mayhem or problems at home. Consider how you can make your surroundings more convenient.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make plans to get together with people who encourage you to do your best. Engage in get-togethers that stimulate your mind.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Question what others ask for before you decide to help. Take care of your responsibilities before you donate your time to something that won't benefit you directly.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Find out who can be of help. Review paperwork, check expiration dates and ensure you have taken care of debt. An orderly approach to everyday living will keep you on track.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Do what will bring the highest return. A change may be forthcoming, but if it isn't right for you, take a pass. Get some exercise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Spend more time with family and friends. Share your experience, and you'll give hope to someone who is going through a rough time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stay active and set goals. Too much idle time will lead to pointless worry. Use your time wisely. Avoid deceptive people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep an open mind and remain flexible. Use your resources to keep the momentum flowing. Call on trustworthy people and offer cost-efficient options that suit your financial situation.
