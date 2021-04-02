A creative spin on a familiar concept and entertaining action make “Boss Level” a ride worth taking.
Roy Pulver finds himself in a time loop where he relives the same day. Assassins attempt to terminate him throughout his
video-game-esque cycle. Roy desperately fights for the chance to break the loop.
The film stars Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Ken Jeong, Annabelle Wallis and Iowa native Aaron Beelner. The film is directed by Joe Carnahan.
“Boss Level” takes the familiar “Groundhog Day” concept and spins it into a video game context. The onslaught of wacky bosses make for some creative and good-humored action.
Grillo excels in the role on physical and performative fronts. His character has a strong sense of humor about his mundane routine in every “level” of the game. There’s also a surprisingly solid emotional arc for his character that was fulfilling to see unfold.
Watts has a few strong scenes opposite Grillo. Their relationship doesn’t fully develop until the second half of the film. When it does, I was engaged in their relationship enough to care about the characters. It’s nothing, for lack of a better term, game-changing — but it gets the job done.
The rest of the cast is kind of there for the check. Some wacky goons who Grillo faces down are an exception to the rule. However, the casting of Gibson and Jeong are wasted given the lack of depth of the characters. Neither are given the material or room to perform to the best of their abilities. I can’t help but feel like there was a lot of wasted potential in their performances — notably Gibson’s head-honcho antagonist.
The creative and entertaining edits of the action are where the film shines. No attempt of a “level” is ever played out quite the same. The fun uses of montage help highlight the different methods that Roy takes to advance through the day. From helicopter action, car chases and sword fighting, there’s a nice mix of action.
The only drawback to the action is that it can occasionally feel strapped by its budgetary limitations. Some sequences can tend to look artificial and green-screen heavy. However, most viewers probably won’t mind too much.
“Boss Level” benefits from confident direction from genre veteran Carnahan. The casting of Grillo was a great means to provide mayhem and action.
This is the wheelhouse where he performs the best. I’d like to see future action flicks from the pair. I hope they can work on a bigger-budget production and make full use of their resources.
The CGI was a bit distracting at times, and the casting of actors like Gibson were big ball drops. Despite this, “Boss Level” is a fun, fast-paced, and self-aware action flick that is sure to satisfy. I’m hoping to see more collaborations with Grillo and Carnahan.
I give “Boss Level” 3.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 34 minutes. It’s available to stream on Hulu.