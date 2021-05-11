If your birthday is today: Let your intuition lead the way. You cannot stop change, but you can make the most out of whatever comes your way. A philosophical mindset, dedication and discipline will help you conquer whatever you choose to pursue. Take physical action.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change of plans will turn out to be in your favor. Take the plunge and work to make your life better. Figure out how to improve your qualifications to raise your earning potential.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Distance yourself from obsessive or indulgent individuals. Focus on what you want to achieve, and don't stop until you are happy with the results.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll receive help if you ask for it. Share your ideas with someone who can help you implement them. An investment or joint venture looks promising, as long as you don't go over budget.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Emotions will escalate quickly. Avoid making rash decisions without thinking matters through. Take a step back and rethink what's transpired before you do something you'll regret.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll pick up valuable information that will change the way you do things. Let your intuition be your guide when dealing with something that concerns you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Focus on learning. Live within your means while working to stabilize your personal or professional life. Diversifying what you have to offer will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Uncertainty will mess with your mind. Keep the big picture in mind. You have more going for you than you realize. Put together a plan, use your charm and make things happen.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put more time and effort into your relationships, and share your intentions openly and honestly. Confront anyone who is causing confusion or sending mixed messages.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Nothing is out of reach. Channel your energy into making lifestyle adjustments. You can clear up an emotional situation if you address issues head-on.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't make assumptions if you don't want to be disappointed. A change someone makes will leave you wondering what to do next. Don't dwell on what you can't change.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Concentrate on fulfilling your responsibilities and maintaining financial and emotional stability. Take better care of your health and well-being.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay closer attention to what's going on around you. Consider the best way to use your skills. Collaborate with people who share your vision. Make personal improvements and lifestyle changes.
