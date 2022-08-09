If your birthday is today: Be receptive to suggestions. How you deal with others will color the outcome. By being true to your beliefs and using your skills judiciously, you will reach your destination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) The possibilities you encounter will be endless. Believe in your ability to get things done. Show compassion, and you will receive the same.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) End a troubling situation. Avoid joint ventures or splitting an expense that isn't as applicable to you as it is to someone else. Take charge.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) How you treat others will determine who includes you in their plans. Criticize less. Willingly do things that help you win favors from those who matter.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Getting along is half the battle. Don't take on responsibilities that infringe on time you've already allocated elsewhere.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Spend more time at home or with those who offer hands-on help. Don't trust someone who tries to manipulate you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let someone dictate how and what you strive to achieve. Live up to your standards. Romance will enhance your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Give others the freedom you wish for yourself. Take care of matters personal to you. Don't change what doesn't require altering.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll get help, but it won't be cheap. Expect to give something in return. Networking will present possibilities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do the right thing. Don't let the changes others make mess up your plans. Follow through with what makes sense to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll find a unique way to use your skills. Promote yourself instead of helping someone move into a position you want. Do what's best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Your hands-on approach will give you the additional push to move forward. Don't underestimate your willpower to win.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to what others say and do, and you'll uncover what's missing that can make a difference between getting things done on time or falling short of your mark.
