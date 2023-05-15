Chrissy Teigen, Meghan Markle, and Carrie Underwood have spoken publicly about their miscarriages. They are just a few of the millions of women who experience the spontaneous loss each year; it’s estimated that up to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage — and half the time there’s no identifiable cause.
Now, a study offers new insight into how to reduce the risk — upgrading your diet! Research published in the journal Fertility and Sterility found that enjoying a preconception and early-pregnancy diet that contains a lot of fruit, vegetables, seafood, and grains is a game-changer. The researchers say that, compared to a diet with low consumption, high consumption of fruit may be associated with a 61% reduction in miscarriage risk; high vegetable intake with a 41% reduction; and high consumption of grains with a 33% reduction. Seafood also helps protect a pregnancy. The researchers did say eggs and dairy were protective, too, but I believe it’s important for most people to reduce their intake of these and the saturated fats they contain (since 70% of U.S. adults are overweight or obese) by avoiding egg yolks and using only low or non-fat diary — pregnant or not.
Other ways to reduce the risk of miscarriage include not drinking alcohol or smoking (anything!), avoiding raw or undercooked fish and meats, achieving a healthy weight before becoming pregnant, and making sure to have your vaccinations for measles, mumps, and rubella (the MMR vaccine) a month or more before becoming pregnant if you weren’t vaccinated as a child.
