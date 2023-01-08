Twenty-two years ago, Farley, Iowa, resident Kay Heitz, 60 years old at the time, was at a family gathering when she suggested they get a group together to ride RAGBRAI, the annual eight-day bike ride across Iowa.

“I thought it would be fun,” said Heitz, now 82. “I’d played basketball in high school and enjoyed being active, but I’d never done anything like this.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.