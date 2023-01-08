Twenty-two years ago, Farley, Iowa, resident Kay Heitz, 60 years old at the time, was at a family gathering when she suggested they get a group together to ride RAGBRAI, the annual eight-day bike ride across Iowa.
“I thought it would be fun,” said Heitz, now 82. “I’d played basketball in high school and enjoyed being active, but I’d never done anything like this.
“I knew if I wanted to do it, I had to be physically ready,” she said.
Getting physical
Kim Burken, manager of Volv Fitness in Dubuque, said that no matter what your age, it’s never too late to begin a physical fitness routine.
“Personal training has a stereotype that we work with just physically fit people,” she said. “But that’s not the case. Seniors are a large part of our demographic. We would love more doctors to prescribe exercise as a way to heal and get well through movement.”
Jenny Stork, 73, of Dubuque, is a runner who accidentally got started in the sport when she was about 50 years old.
“I was going to meet a friend at Clarke (University) and we were going to walk around the track there,” she said. “We got our wires crossed, and she didn’t show up. I started to walk, and there were some runners on the track, so I started to run.”
Stork, who had no previous athletic background, thought she had done pretty well, running at least half a mile.
“I ran two laps and thought that was pretty good,” she said. “It turned out I’d run just two-tenths of a mile. But that was the start of it. I grew up in a time when women didn’t really work out. But all you need to run is a pair of good shoes.”
Dave Yonda, 64, of Dubuque, has combined both running and biking into his fitness routine.
“I had done RAGBRAI and some cross-training when I was younger,” he said. “By the time I was 50, I was starting to do a race almost every weekend.”
Yonda admits his family history was a motivator for him to continue his fitness routine.
“The Yonda men, as a whole, have died young,” he said. “So I’m trying to reverse the trend. My dad loved to hunt and fish, but he wasn’t one to run or walk to do any real physical activity.”
The changing body and getting ready to ride
Jim Romagna, co-owner of Merge Performance Institute in Dubuque, said beginning a fitness routine as an older adult is simple, but it’s also important to realize that your body changes as it ages.
“You can’t train like you did when you were 25 years old,” he said. “What’s most essential is strength training. Once we get to age 30, we start to lose muscle.”
Romagna suggests starting with the basics.
“Start easy and build a foundation,” he said. “Consistency wins over intensity every time. It may be setting a goal of so many steps a day. It’s really that simple.”
Heitz got on her bike as soon as she could after deciding to tackle RAGBRAI.
“I knew if I was going to do it, I wanted to do the whole thing,” she said. “I would take Old Highway Road from Farley because it had a lot of up and down hills. The first day I did it, it was pathetic. But it got easier.”
Heitz’ brother, Mark Smith, told her that if she got to the point where she was biking 50 miles per day, he would join the RAGBRAI family group.
“I called him and said, ‘Mark, I did my 50 miles,’” she said. “He said, ‘Oh, good for you.’ His wife told me later that he hung up the phone and said, ‘Uh-oh, I’ve got to do RAGBRAI.’”
Heitz completed the ride with a family group of more than a dozen, and she’s done sections of the ride in subsequent years. She also gets out and rides whenever she can.
“I love the freedom,” she said. “It’s a good feeling. It takes you back to your childhood.”
The accidental runner takes on the Chicago Marathon
After that accidental run at the Clarke University track, Stork began running on a regular basis with Marabeth Freund, a friend and fellow teacher at St. Anthony Catholic School.
“We started running together and doing some 5Ks,” Stork said. “Then, we thought we could do a 10K. Then, we did Bucks, which is a 7-mile run in the Quad Cities. We’ve done several of those.”
Stork and Freund then tackled a mini-triathlon with another friend, which included biking, swimming and running. Freund asked Stork if she would consider a marathon.
“I said, ‘Oh sure, what’s 26 miles?’” Stork said. “We started training, and in 2003, ran the Chicago Marathon. In 2004, we did it again.”
Stork and Freund also began taking mini-vacations to compete in races.
“We’d go online and find a 10K or a half-marathon in a different state,” she said. “We’ve run 17 different races in 17 states.”
A few years ago, Stork started experiencing some knee problems, which curtailed her running.
“So I started biking,” she said. “I’ve done three RAGBRAIS. (Marabeth and I) still walk quite a bit and bike all the time. For me, it’s a sense of accomplishment. I feel like I’m doing something good for my body. It’s great to be outdoors and push yourself a bit.”
How to save a life
According to Yonda’s doctors, his running and biking definitely were good for his body.
“In 2020, right before the pandemic, I suffered a brain bleed,” Yonda said. “I was in Iowa City (Hospitals & Clinics) for 11 days to drain the excess blood out of my brain. The doctors said that the fact that I was in such good shape probably saved my life. No doubt about it.”
Less than a year later, Yonda ran a half-marathon and committed to doing at least one thing outside of his comfort zone every year.
“It was the best (race) time I’d had in years,” he said. “It was a really good run. And whether it was a play or portraying a character at the Galena (Ill.) cemetery walk or whatever it might be, I decided to do something new every year.”
Heitz also credits her good health with surviving a heart attack while on vacation far from home.
“The doctors said the fact I was in good shape had a lot to do with how quickly I recovered and was able to get home,” she said.
Yonda said he’ll keep running as long as he can.
“I’m a student of the run,” he said. “The race energy, the nervous energy, are really addicting. The day it stops affecting me like that, I’ll probably quit. But the goal is to keep doing it as long as I possibly can.”
Get started and keep moving
Romagna said it’s important to seek out sources that can help you get started.
“Whether that’s books or a trainer or someone who’s doing what you want to do,” he said. “Seek out somebody who’s qualified and can help you with whatever your goals are.”
At Volv, a “50 and Fit” class meets three mornings per week. Burken said it’s a popular class for many of their members.
“It covers mobility basics, strength training, stretching and low impact exercises,” she said. “The bonus is meeting new people and creating friendships. It’s important to surround yourself with like-minded people.”
And you never know when you’ll run into one of those like-minded people.
“There was a young guy on the helicopter who was part of the team that was airlifting me to Iowa City,” Yonda said. “He put his arm around me and said, ‘Dave, you and my dad and I have run a lot of races together. You’re going to be OK.’ And he was right.”
Yonda, who has served as the 5K Iowa Winter Games commissioner and has served on the Mississippi Valley Runners Association board, added that there are plenty of groups that welcome new members.
“There are groups out there that do running, swimming or biking,” he said. “Find a little group and join. There are plenty of guys and gals that are willing to help. There are some walk-run groups, badminton, pickleball. Just pick one. That movement is fantastic for older people. And it’s so social, too.”
Heitz said it’s as simple as staying active in any way, shape or form that works for you and keeps you engaged.
“Just keep moving,” she said. “Do it routinely. Keeping active (as you get older) is just as important as eating well.”
