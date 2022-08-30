If your birthday is today: Concentrate on financial opportunities. A disciplined attitude regarding health, wealth and personal gain will bring the results you desire. Show kindness toward others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put your money into something that will help you advance or further your long-term goal. Concentrate on work and gain stability.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Trust yourself, not others, to get things done differently. An opportunity will sprout if you follow a path that inspires passion.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Leave nothing to chance. Be original and open to suggestions, but when making a final decision, let your intuition lead the way and your heart push you in a direction that feels right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) If your ideas are thought out and applied with expertise, good things will transpire. Don't be fooled by someone who tries to change your schedule. Embrace personal gain.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Time is on your side, and putting everything in its place is all you need to do if you want to reach your destination. Keep your emotions under control.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let anyone slow you down. Don't let the changes around you diminish plans or the outcome you are trying to achieve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't believe everything you hear. Expect to be inundated with information that can cost you emotionally, physically or financially.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Devise a plan that will give you the momentum you need to succeed. Personal growth will help you achieve what's important to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't let what others do or say lead you astray. Work toward your goal without jeopardizing your health or reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Anger will not solve problems. Use your expertise to help others, and you'll gain respect and feel good about your accomplishments. Put your best foot forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't stress over what's happening when what's important is to live up to your promises and finish what you start. Work alone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep life simple. Focus on what and who interests you, pitch in and do your part. A positive attitude will help establish plans for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.