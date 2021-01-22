Representation of the deaf community is on the forefront in Amazon’s stellar “Sound of Metal.”
Ruben is a drummer in a metal band with his girlfriend, Louise. After excessively loud performances, Ruben begins to lose his hearing, putting his career and life in jeopardy.
The film stars Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci and Mathieu Amalric. It’s directed by Darius Marder.
Ahmed stuns in the lead role. His performance is one ripe with anguish and frustration. Witnessing his descent proves to be a challenging viewing experience. Ahmed’s range is on full display in his most nuanced performance to date. His loud fits of rage are juxtaposed with moments of silent contemplation. He has a believable and painful transition into his deafness.
The film’s sound design is the most integral part to the experience. The audio mix is designed for the audience to hear what Ruben hears. When Ruben drums himself away into absolute silence, the audio mix reflects that. Likewise, when Ruben has difficulty understanding distorted conversations, the same goes for the audience.
The scenes that put the viewer in Ruben’s position are the most powerful ones of the film. There’s an incredibly pointed and precise attention to the sonic details. The sound design becomes a lead character.
Ahmed also learned sign language for the role. As his character traverses the difficulties of his deafness, there’s an emphasis on authenticity. Serving as a major plot point, Ruben is sent to a deaf community to fully adapt to his new lifestyle.
There’s a genuinely emotional portrayal of the deaf community and a fantastic on-screen relationship between Raci’s character of Joe and Ruben.
As Ruben makes erratic decisions and goes against the code of the community, the audience sympathizes and understands the character’s desperation.
Cooke disappears into one of her best performances to date as Louise. The relationship between her and Ruben is really well-written. The progression of their relationship is unpredictable and fascinating in execution. Cooke has to portray a lot of emotional baggage in the role. However, she plays toe-to-toe alongside Ahmed the whole way. This on-screen pairing is excellent.
“Sound of Metal” is one of the more unique stories I’ve seen from 2020’s film line-up. With spectacular range from Ahmed, much-needed representation of the deaf community and a stellar audio design, this is a must-see. Ahmed deserves some awards recognition for his emotionally harrowing work here.
I give “Sound of Metal” 4.5 stars out of 5. “Sound of Metal” is rated R and runs for two hours. It’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.