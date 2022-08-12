If your birthday is today: Your mind is sharp, and very little will escape your notice this year. Dive into the things that bring you joy, and expand your friendships, horizons and expectations. Think big.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Engage in what's essential and will make a difference in your community or your family. Set boundaries to ensure you get what you want.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An intelligent approach to getting others to see things your way will far exceed using force or emotional tactics. Knowledge is power.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take the road that allows you to focus on making your dreams come true. Personal improvement will boost your confidence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Be a good listener. Go with the flow, and you'll find a path that feels right. Accommodating others will buy you time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take care of unfinished business and move on to pastimes that put a smile on your face. Love, romance and physical improvements are encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Think about how you can improve your life. A slight adjustment will prompt someone you love to participate.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) It's up to you to do the legwork required to take advantage of a unique opportunity. Don't let envy or anger stand between you and what you are trying to achieve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Show passion. You'll be most comfortable when allowed to do your own thing. Shine brightly and light the way for others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Make personal enlightenment, self-improvement and romance your priorities. Don't wait. Make things happen.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be honest about what you want. Don't let the changes or choices others make ruin your day or your time with loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take physical action, improve your reputation and recruit people who share your objective. Improvements are heading your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take a creative approach to how you handle responsibilities, and you will receive praise for your ingenuity. A partnership will develop with someone who shares your concerns. A proposal is worth considering.
