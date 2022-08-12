If your birthday is today: Your mind is sharp, and very little will escape your notice this year. Dive into the things that bring you joy, and expand your friendships, horizons and expectations. Think big.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Engage in what's essential and will make a difference in your community or your family. Set boundaries to ensure you get what you want.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.