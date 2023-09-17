On the evening of Friday, Oct. 16, 1931, 20-year-old Susan Jansen of Dubuque and her 21-year-old boyfriend, Leo Conrad, who had recently moved to Cassville, Wis., from Dyersville, Iowa, attended a party at the home of Victor Irish and his wife in Potosi, Wis.
It was supposed to be an evening of dancing, drinking and conversation among about a dozen young party guests, including another couple, Ines Driscoll and Frank Pleumer, both of Dubuque, who had ridden to the Irish home with Leo and Susan in Leo’s car.
At some point in the evening, according to witnesses, Leo and Susan got into a bit of a lover’s quarrel. One witness overheard Leo telling Susan he didn’t love her.
The couple went outside to continue their conversation. About 1:30 a.m., Susan came into the house and told the others, “There’s something wrong with Leo. You should go and check on him.”
The party guests found Leo shot in the head in front of the Irish home, and moved him inside the house. But it was likely that he had been killed instantly by a .25 caliber gun that authorities later found near where his body had fallen.
On Oct. 25, 1931, on the day that the Telegraph Herald’s above the banner headline read, “Capone Gets 11 Years,” the below the banner headline, in type twice the size, read “Hold Girl for Potosi Murder.”
No fingerprints were found on the gun, and it was never determined with complete certainty who owned it. The case against Susan Jansen was completely circumstantial.
While Susan had been questioned at a coronor’s inquest, where she testified that she thought Leo had committed suicide due to his past statements, Grant County District Attorney Otto Christensen had her arrested for his murder and held in the county jail in Lancaster, Wis.
The coroner’s jury disbelieved the theory, according to the Telegraph Herald article, because an examination of the wound found no gunpowder residue that would indicate the shot had been fired at a close enough range to declare the cause of death a suicide.
By all accounts, Susan Jansen was an upstanding young adult. She had been born in Grant County in 1911. Her parents, Leo and Elizabeth, were German immigrants. Susan was the youngest of 11 children in a hard-working farm family.
In the 1930 census, 19-year-old Susan was found working as a servant for the McDonald family in their home on N. Algona St., most likely as a cook and nanny, taking care of their one-year-old son.
At the time she was arrested for the killing of Leo Conrad, she was living with her brother Carl on Washington Street. He had a wife and four children at the time (two more would follow), and he would become her staunchest supporter.
Rumors swirled about what went on at the party. The Telegraph Herald reported on the case almost daily, even with headlines that read, “Nothing New in Murder Mystery.” Four party guests even sent a signed letter to the newspaper to swear that, while others may have imbibed that night, they had not been among them.
While the headline announcing the arrest of Leo Conrad’s sweetheart for his death may have trumped Al Capone’s jail sentencing, it couldn’t trump the death of Charles Comiskey on Oct. 26, 1931. Comiskey, the owner of the Chicago White Sox, had spent much of his early baseball career in Dubuque as a player.
Soon, the news of Susan Jansen waned from the headlines. The Telegraph Herald never covered the trial, if ever there was one.
Leo Conrad was buried in Dyersville in the cemetery at Saint Francis Basilica.
Carl Jansen, who had been his sister’s spokesperson and gave several interviews to the Telegraph Herald proclaiming his sister’s innocence, continued to live in Dubuque and raise his family. He died at 57 years old in 1968 and is buried at Mount Calvary, along with his wife and children and one sister. The remaining Jansen siblings, with the exception of Susan, are buried at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Keiler, Wis.
As for Susan — she remains a bit of a mystery. How and why the charges against were dropped, and if there was ever anybody held responsible for Leo Conrad’s death, is unknown.
There is evidence that Susan went on to marry and live the rest of her life in Dubuque, hopefully putting the past behind her.