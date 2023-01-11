Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Your objective should be to keep moving forward, regardless of what happens around you. The changes you make will impact what's important to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) See what others offer. Look at your investments and consider the best place to put your money. Stop talking and start doing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Discover possibilities through trial and error. Develop a plan that follows the rules and links you to someone who can make your dreams come true.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your imagination will lead to someone who can see your vision and help you realize it. Don't be offended by suggestions or advice; you might learn something!
ARIES (March 21-April 19) What you propose will lead to success and financial gain. Paying attention to detail will impress people who can help you advance.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Check out ways to keep up with trends and ensure you have the latest technology working for you. A meeting will help you solidify plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A partnership may entice you, but be wary. Put greater emphasis on how you present yourself. If you communicate your thoughts, someone unexpected will back you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Help someone going through a rough time. Your kindness will help you recognize something valuable. Don't overextend.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Your choices will impact your next move. A networking event will lead to a tempting deal. Don't invest cash; offer your services.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you follow your heart, something good will transpire. Focus on dealing with people openly and incorporating suggestions offered.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Emotions will spin out of control; address issues head-on. Listen to the input offered and do what's best for the majority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Leave nothing to chance. Make your plans known. Establish yourself in a community that welcomes cutting-edge ideas.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) When you think you have everything in place, someone will offer insight into something you must consider. Honesty will be necessary.
Jan. 11
