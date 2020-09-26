SINSINAWA, Wis. — “The Last Report on the Miracles at Little No Horse” will be the featured book for the next book discussion sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound Center, 585 County Road Z.
Ecological programming coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the discussion via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7; and from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Each discussion will cover half of the book.
The cost is free. Registration is required by visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter or calling 608-748-4411.
To purchase the book, visit www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery. Books are available for shipping or curbside pickup.