”The Simpsons,” 7 p.m. on FOX
Is perpetual one-year-old Maggie Simpson entering the terrible twos at last? No, but one of the segments in the new “Treehouse of Horror XXX” finds the youngest Simpson possessed by a demon. Other segments feature dead Homer’s (voice of Dan Castellaneta) spirit trying on a series of new bodies in search of the right fit and Selma (voice of Julie Kavner) finding love in an unlikely place. Coincidentally, this holiday offering is the 666th episode of “The Simpsons.” Now, that’s scary!
NFL Football, 7:15 p.m. on CBS
Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys host Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles. Elliott had not one, but two big games against the Eagles last year and could be carrying the load tonight. He rushed for 151 yards in their first meeting, a 27-20 Cowboys victory. In their second, which the Cowboys won in overtime, he had 113 yards on the ground and another 79 receiving yards. This rivalry remains one of the ugliest in the NFL.
”Halloween Wars,” 8 p.m. on The Food Network
Tonight’s three semifinalist teams — each comprising a pumpkin carver, a cake artist and a sugar master — undertake the inspired but daunting task of creating a stunning display that depicts how figures associated with other holidays, such as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, might go out seeking candy in the new episode “Other Holiday Mascots Go Trick-or-Treating.” Actor Jackson Rathbone from the “Twilight” movies is a guest judge, joining panelists Shinmin Li and Todd Tucker, plus host Jonathan Bennett.
”Watchmen,” 8 p.m. on HBO
Adapted from the same graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons that inspired a polarizing 2009 feature film, this new superhero series isn’t a retelling of that source material, but rather a creative “remix” that sets its new story in the same world where the original story line took place: An alternate reality where superheroes and masked vigilantes have been outlawed for their violence. The huge cast includes Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart and Tim Blake Nelson, among others.